Dorothy Ogden Carsey Sumner

1934-2019

Dorothy Ogden Carsey Sumner, age 84, of Piney Point, Texas, died at her home on Saturday, the 4th of May 2019, surrounded by friends and family. She graduated from St. John's High School in Houston, and studied Psychology at Smith College. She married Walton B. Sumner in 1957 at St. Francis Episcopal Church. Together they raised two sons, Walton and Edward. She and Walton B. built their dream home and art gallery on the Piney Point property where her family once raised cattle. She attended St. Francis Episcopal and was involved in The Gathering.

Dorothy was a lifelong artist and art patron, and a collector of friends. She especially enjoyed honing her skills with friends at the Willy Wang Workshop. She cultivated relationships with art departments at Stephen F. Austin, Rice, and Yale, and at Houston's Museum of Fine Arts. Dorothy's generosity in the artist community and beyond was widely appreciated.

Dorothy survived her mother, Dorothy Ogden Carsey, father, J. Ben Carsey Sr., brother, J. Ben Carsey Jr., and husband. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Walton and Carla Sumner and Ed and Dâmaris Sumner, and grandchildren Holly, Josh, and Lucas. Among many friends who generously supported her at home were Luis Esquivel, Cyrus and Pam Fozounmayeh, Ken and Virginia Knop, Joan Miller, Luisa and Jose Rodas, and Tom and Carla Roth. Dorothy stayed in her home with help from Home Care Assistance, especially her long-term attendants, Alice, Breanna, and Mercy. Until recently, she was accompanied by her beloved cat Tuxedo.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 15th of May, in the parlor and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 16th of May, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at the church.

The interment service will follow the reception, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd., Houston, TX 77024; The Houston Museum of Fine Arts, P.O. Box 6826, Houston, TX 77265; The Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University, 6100 Main St., MS-480, Houston, TX 77005; or to the School of Art, Stephen F. Austin State University, Box 13001, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, TX 75962.