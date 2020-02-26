|
|
Dorothy Fay Thedford
1923-2020
Dorothy Fay Thedford passed away peacefully in her home on February 19, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Tyler, Texas November 27, 1923 to Ernest and Corene Barnes. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband JC Thedford, her son Terry, daughter Laurie and granddaughter Leah. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her son Galen; brothers Jim Barnes(June) and Jack Barnes(Maxine) several nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Dorothy lived a full, active and spiritual life for most of her 96 years. Dorothy devoted herself to her family. She had many talents, one being competitive horse riding and intricate cross stitching. Dorothy dedicated many years to teaching Bible Study at Second Baptist Church.
Visitation will be February 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM in the chapel at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77079. Services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be after the Services at Memorial Oaks.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020