Dorothy B. Weil

1928-2019

DOROTHY BIELINSKI WEIL, born August 18, 1928, died March 7, 2019, of congestive heart failure.

A native of Mingus, Texas, Dorothy lived in Houston for over 60 years. She was a graduate of The University of Texas, trained as a dietician and interned at the VA Hospital.

As a child she was named "Dorathy" or "Dorothy" depending on the source. Her husband Ben and friends from Burgoyne Street called her "Deebie", her children called her "Mom" and her grandchildren referred to her as "Dot".

Dorothy had as many gifts as she had names. She sang beautifully and added her voice to the church choir in her younger days. She was a scout leader and was usually the room mother for someone's class. She could make prom dresses that fit perfectly, and her homemade bread, pie crusts and carrot cake were legendary. Her finances were always balanced to the penny. At age 90 she was President of her homeowners association and still worked out with her Pilates trainer. In other words, Dorothy never did anything halfway! She married Ben Weil in 1955; they were married 47 years until his death in 2002.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lottie Wasieleski and Frank S. Bielinski.

Dorothy is survived by daughters, Melanie Weil Harrell and Wendy Anne Weil of Houston; and son, Ben Alexander Weil, Jr. and wife Dorothy of Dallas; grandchildren, Mason Harrell and Laura and Allison Weil.

She is also survived by her sister, Celia Lissak, and sister-in-law Ginny Bielinski; special nieces and nephews, Tiffany and Michael Gettleman, Guy and Eileen Lissak, Nancy Berlat, Norman Berlat, and Don Weil; special cousins, Charles B. and Marie Weil, Wendy Atwell; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Michael's Church at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to Thurber Cemetery Association, PO Box 116, Mingus, TX 76463.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit josephjearthman.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary