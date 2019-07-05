Home

Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Worship Center of Brentwood Baptist Church
13033 Landmark Drive
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:45 AM
Worship Center of Brentwood Baptist Church
13033 Landmark Drive
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Worship Center of Brentwood Baptist Church
13033 Landmark Drive
Dorothy Winn


1945 - 2019
Dorothy Winn Obituary
DOROTHY JEAN DOUGLAS WINN
1945-2019
Dorothy Jean Douglas Winn, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to a public viewing on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 in the morning in the Worship Center of Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark Drive. The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will gather for their Omega Omega ceremony at 10: 45 a.m., followed by an Omega service led by Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated. Funeral services will be officiated by Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff at 12:00 noon at Brentwood Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 5 to July 7, 2019
