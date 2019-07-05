|
|
DOROTHY JEAN DOUGLAS WINN
1945-2019
Dorothy Jean Douglas Winn, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to a public viewing on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 in the morning in the Worship Center of Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark Drive. The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will gather for their Omega Omega ceremony at 10: 45 a.m., followed by an Omega service led by Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated. Funeral services will be officiated by Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff at 12:00 noon at Brentwood Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 5 to July 7, 2019