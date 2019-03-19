Dorothy Ann Padgett Young

1931-2019

Mrs. Dorothy Ann Padgett Young, age 87, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born April 4, 1931, in Aplin, Arkansas, to Luther "Luke" and Lillian (Moore) Padgett. She was a 1948 graduate and Valedictorian of Aplin High School in Perry County. She had a thirst for learning and was an avid reader. She worked as a telephone operator and later in market research. Dorothy married Kenneth Young on March 1, 1950, in Houston, Texas. She loved chatting and spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed following and discussing the news and current events. She was easy-going and loved to laugh. Her family's success and well-being was most important to her. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Kenny; son Doug and wife Cathy; daughter Kathy; granddaughter Julie Garrett and great-grandson Luke; and granddaughter Brooke Vredenburg and husband Tom. She was preceded in death by her brother, G.A., and sisters Kathleen, Pearl, Betty and Lucille. Services will be Friday, March 22 at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. Visitation 2:00-3:00, Funeral 3:00, Committal following Chapel Service. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary