Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
For more information about
Dorothy Young
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Young


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Young Obituary
Dorothy Ann Padgett Young
1931-2019
Mrs. Dorothy Ann Padgett Young, age 87, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born April 4, 1931, in Aplin, Arkansas, to Luther "Luke" and Lillian (Moore) Padgett. She was a 1948 graduate and Valedictorian of Aplin High School in Perry County. She had a thirst for learning and was an avid reader. She worked as a telephone operator and later in market research. Dorothy married Kenneth Young on March 1, 1950, in Houston, Texas. She loved chatting and spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed following and discussing the news and current events. She was easy-going and loved to laugh. Her family's success and well-being was most important to her. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Kenny; son Doug and wife Cathy; daughter Kathy; granddaughter Julie Garrett and great-grandson Luke; and granddaughter Brooke Vredenburg and husband Tom. She was preceded in death by her brother, G.A., and sisters Kathleen, Pearl, Betty and Lucille. Services will be Friday, March 22 at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. Visitation 2:00-3:00, Funeral 3:00, Committal following Chapel Service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now