Dorrance "Goose" Ganter
1938 - 2020
Dorrance Lynn "Goose" Ganter of El Lago, TX passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the age of 82 in League City, TX. He was born on June 3, 1938 in Galveston, TX and was proud to have been "born on the island" (a self-proclaimed BOI!). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. and Cristine Ganter, also of Galveston; his brother, Charles B. Ganter, Jr. of Friendswood, TX, and his grandson, Matthew O'Malley, of Memphis, TN. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Gertrude "Bitsy" Ganter; his daughters Beth Ganter O'Malley (Tom), Nancy Ganter, Susan Ganter, and Cathy Ganter Cooper (Clay); 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sister Karen Ganter Shea (Dan); sister-in-law Marian Ganter; brother-in-law Al Kirschner (Doddie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Goose was a 1956 graduate of Kirwin High School in Galveston, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Houston in 1962. He joined DuPont in 1962, where he worked until his retirement from the LaPorte, TX plant in 1991. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Goose's memory to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18223 Point Lookout Drive, Nassau Bay, TX 77058.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

