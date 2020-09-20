Doug Cherry1952-2020Gary Douglas (Doug) Cherry, 67, of Houston, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 21, 1952 to the late Bennie Ray Cherry and Kathyrn (Kitty) Simpson. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Brennan, for twenty years.He retired from ExxonMobil after 35 years of faithful service to enjoy time with his family and friends. He spent his life playing music for others to enjoy. He was a member of Country Ham Band, the Sunshiners Band, and played on the worship team at his church, St. Stephens UMC. He also loved camping and being outdoors when he could. You could also find him cheering on his granddaughters at their many events.He was proceeded in death by his brother, Bryan Ray Cherry, his father, Bennie Ray Cherry, and his cousin, Edith Harner. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his mother, Kitty Simpson, his daughter, Debbie Lynne Reynolds (Charlie), granddaughters, Stephanie (Princess Ladybug) and Kacie (Princess Butterfly), his son, Darren Douglas Cherry, and his special cousin, Charles (Bud) Renfro (Nancy). He was also loved by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews and countless friends.Funeral arrangements will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Pat H. Foley Funeral home. The family will receive family and friends at 9am. The family will host an outdoor celebration of life at their home immediately following the service.To honor Doug's love of music, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Barbers Hill Band Booster Club 501( c )3, Emily Claassen, Treasurer BH Band Booster Club, P.O. Box 1435, Mont Belvieu, TX, 77580, in memory of Doug Cherry.