1/1
Douglas Adams
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUGLAS ADAMS
1928-2020
Former educator, husband and father, Mr. Adams passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. His teachings covered areas such as Crockett, Trinity, Kennard, Grapeland, Texas and North Forest School District in Houston. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy Porter Adams; children, Douglas Adams, Jr., Michael Adams and D. Celeste Adams; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were Tues., Dec. 1. Forest Lawn Cemetery, Crockett, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barkley Memorial Funeral Home - Houston
4422 Balkin St.
Houston, TX 77021
713-526-0091
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barkley Memorial Funeral Home - Houston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved