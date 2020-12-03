DOUGLAS ADAMS
1928-2020
Former educator, husband and father, Mr. Adams passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. His teachings covered areas such as Crockett, Trinity, Kennard, Grapeland, Texas and North Forest School District in Houston. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy Porter Adams; children, Douglas Adams, Jr., Michael Adams and D. Celeste Adams; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were Tues., Dec. 1. Forest Lawn Cemetery, Crockett, Texas.