Douglas Bacon
1925 - 2020
Douglas E. Bacon was born in Boone, Iowa June 11th, 1925. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Lola Bacon, his first wife Emily Jane Bacon (E.J.), his brother Malcolm Ray Bacon, & his great grandson Connor McKeithen. He is survived by his wife Judith (Judy), his 3 children: Scott Douglas Bacon, Robert (Bob) Bacon & his wife Trish, & Barbara McKeithen & her husband Terry, and his 6 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.
Doug lived a very full life. Doug enlisted in the Marines during WWII immediately after graduating from high school. After 4 years of military service, he attended The University of Arkansas and graduated with honors with a B.S. & M.S. in Geology in 1949. After graduation he borrowed $100 from his father for bus fare to report to his first job with Atlantic Refining Co. in Wichita Kansas, where he met E.J. Through several promotions, he moved the family to Houston in 1957. In 1960, he started his own independent oil and gas company then in the late 60's joined forces with Norman Bock to form Bock and Bacon, which became a successful oil and gas exploration partnership. Doug met his present wife Judy June 13th, 1996 & married in 2004 at which time he also gained a new loving family including Judy's daughter Sharon Hamel & 3 granddaughters. Doug loved sports. Early in life he played basketball, tennis, softball, and ice hockey, later taking up his favorite sport, handball. At 50, he won The Seniors Handball Championship of Houston. Then he played golf into his early 80's. Doug died a peaceful death at home with his family August 3rd, 2020. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in Doug's name, please make it to The Wounded Warriors Project or a charity of your choice.





Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
August 6, 2020
Doug always had a great smile! He always enjoyed going to lunch with the guys. He will be greatly missed.
Love, Tom and Wanda
Tom and Wanda Koenig
Friend
August 5, 2020
Doug Bacon with his now deceased great grandson, CONNOR Nicholas McKeithen (06/06/06 - 05/24/20). Picture in 2019.
Barbara McKeithen
Daughter
