Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Douglas R. Hortvet, passed away March 5th at the age of 94. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara, his brother Robert, and sister Carolyn. Douglas was a loving father to his children Douglas Jr., Ann, and Richard and proud grandfather of Douglas III and David. He is further survived by three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Douglas was a proud veteran of WWII where he served as a Sergeant commanding a 40 mm gun section in Battery "C" of the Army's 634th AAA Weapons Battalion, which was one of the first allied units to cross the Rhine River at Remagen ca. March 8/9, 1945. Born in Minneapolis, MN., he moved to Houston in 1950 working for A. O. Smith Corp. of TX and Armco Steel. Private family services were held March 8th, whereupon he was laid to rest alongside Barbara. Memorials in Douglas' name may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
