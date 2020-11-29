1/1
Douglas Knab
1945 - 2020
Doug passed away after a 7 year battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terry Knab, his daughter Lisa Frazier and her husband Ben, and his son Mark Knab all of whom he loved dearly. Doug was an avid fan of Notre Dame football but his true passion in life was flying. Doug flew as a private pilot for over 50 years. He also began to build his own airplanes and enjoyed helping others to build their own planes too. He will be missed by many.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Funeral Care
3915 Dacoma
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 344-0764
