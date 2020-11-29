Douglas Knab1945-2020Doug passed away after a 7 year battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terry Knab, his daughter Lisa Frazier and her husband Ben, and his son Mark Knab all of whom he loved dearly. Doug was an avid fan of Notre Dame football but his true passion in life was flying. Doug flew as a private pilot for over 50 years. He also began to build his own airplanes and enjoyed helping others to build their own planes too. He will be missed by many.