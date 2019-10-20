|
|
Douglas Andrew Lacey
1949-2019
Douglas Andrew "Doug" Lacey, born February 11, 1949 in Gary, Indiana, passed on Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019. Doug was a proud son, father, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and grandfather. He put his family, especially his kids, before everything and cherished time spent with good friends. He took great pleasure in the outdoors, golfing, Indiana Hoosier basketball (adopting his kids' schools as well), and for anyone who knew him candid, reasoned political debate. Professionally, Doug was well respected as an attorney in Houston for 44 years in civil practice, achieving the highest rating by his peers for many years. Preceded in death by his mother Ruth in 2011 and father Andrew in 2001, Doug is survived by his wife Theresa, son Matthew of Houston, TX, daughter Karen, son-in-law John, and grandson Mick of Austin, TX, and brother J. Randall, sister-in-law Phyllis, and niece Monica of Austin, TX. Donations can be made to National Park Foundation to honor Doug's love, appreciation, and respect for the outdoors and Mother Nature.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019