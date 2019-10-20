Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Lacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Lacey


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Lacey Obituary
Douglas Andrew Lacey
1949-2019
Douglas Andrew "Doug" Lacey, born February 11, 1949 in Gary, Indiana, passed on Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019. Doug was a proud son, father, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and grandfather. He put his family, especially his kids, before everything and cherished time spent with good friends. He took great pleasure in the outdoors, golfing, Indiana Hoosier basketball (adopting his kids' schools as well), and for anyone who knew him candid, reasoned political debate. Professionally, Doug was well respected as an attorney in Houston for 44 years in civil practice, achieving the highest rating by his peers for many years. Preceded in death by his mother Ruth in 2011 and father Andrew in 2001, Doug is survived by his wife Theresa, son Matthew of Houston, TX, daughter Karen, son-in-law John, and grandson Mick of Austin, TX, and brother J. Randall, sister-in-law Phyllis, and niece Monica of Austin, TX. Donations can be made to National Park Foundation to honor Doug's love, appreciation, and respect for the outdoors and Mother Nature.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.