Douglas McCammon
1969-2020
On Sunday, May 24th, 2020, Douglas Charlton McCammon passed away too soon, albeit peacefully from cancer, surrounded by his family at his home in Houston, Texas, at the age of 51.
Doug will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered on a mountain on his land in Colorado. A celebration of his life will be planned once the COVID-19 threat has passed. A memorial page is available at www.gracefulmemorialchapel.com
"The mountains are calling and I must go". - John Muir
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or pay it forward in Doug's name in a random act of kindness.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.