Douglas McCammon
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas McCammon
1969-2020
On Sunday, May 24th, 2020, Douglas Charlton McCammon passed away too soon, albeit peacefully from cancer, surrounded by his family at his home in Houston, Texas, at the age of 51.
Doug will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered on a mountain on his land in Colorado. A celebration of his life will be planned once the COVID-19 threat has passed. A memorial page is available at www.gracefulmemorialchapel.com
"The mountains are calling and I must go". - John Muir
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or pay it forward in Doug's name in a random act of kindness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graceful Memorial Chapel
3160 Brownie Campbell Rd.
Houston, TX 77038
(678) 603-1666
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Arun Naik
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved