Judge Douglas Neel Richardson

1940-2019

Judge Douglas Neel Richardson was born in Houston, Texas on June 8, 1940. He passed away at his home in Georgetown, Texas on May 16, 2019, surrounded by family. A sixth-generation Texan, Neel was born in Houston and graduated from Bellaire High School. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at Baylor University, where he played baseball. During college, he met his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia Ann Thomas. After earning his law degree from the University of Houston, Neel and Pat moved to Baytown, where they lived for 38 years.

In Baytown, Neel began his legal career in private practice before serving the city of Baytown as municipal court judge and city attorney. Neel was appointed to the bench of the Harris County Criminal Court at Law Number 8 in 1977, where he presided for 25 years. At the time of his retirement in 2002, Neel had served more years on the bench than any other active judge in Harris County.

During his tenure in Harris County, Neel was selected to serve as the presiding judge of the Harris County Criminal Courts at Law for multiple terms. Neel chaired the Texas Center for the Judiciary and the Judicial Section of the State Bar of Texas, a highlight of his career.

After retiring, Neel and Pat moved to Georgetown to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They became involved in the Sun City community and First United Methodist Church Georgetown. During his retirement, Neel continued to sit as visiting judge for twelve years.

Neel is survived by his devoted wife, Pat; sister, Janne Davio; daughter, Laura Boone and husband Sam; daughter, Leslie Story and husband Chris. He was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Jacob, Claire, and Sawyer Boone, and Thomas and Stella Story. Neel was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Douglas and Grayce McNeely Richardson.

Neel enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with Pat, and rooting for the Baylor Bears. He loved to play golf, fly fish, hunt, and spend his summers in Colorado at the cabin on Spring Creek. Neel delighted in attending his grandchildren's performances and sporting events.

A service celebrating Neel's life will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, May 21 at First United Methodist Church Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Neel's honor to First United Methodist Church Georgetown or the ALS Association of Texas, alstexas.org/donate. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary