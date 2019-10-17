|
|
Douglas W. Potts
1932-2019
Douglas W. Potts, 86, of Houston passed away peacefully at home Sunday, October 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 3:00PM at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd. Houston, TX 77056. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to St. Martins Episcopal Church, or Amazing Place at www.amazingplacehouston.org. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019