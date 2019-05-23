Services Graveside service 10:00 AM Cedar Crest Cemetery 3010 Ferry Road Baytown , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Stewart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Stewart

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Douglas W. Stewart

1925-2019

On May 18, 2019, Douglas Welburn Stewart of Baytown, Texas passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 71 years, Mary Echols Stewart, by his side. Doug was born in Liberty Hill, Texas on September 6, 1925 to Bertie Andrew (B.A.) and Eula Stewart. They soon moved to Goose Creek, Texas where Bertie went to work for Humble Oil and Refining, and he and Eula began raising their family.

Doug was a gifted athlete and a star player on the Robert E. Lee High School basketball team. He received scholarships to play basketball from all of the Southwest Conference schools – except from The University of Texas. Doug had always dreamed of playing for UT and decided to forego those scholarships and realized his dream by walking on at Texas. Through hard work and dedication, he earned a spot and a scholarship on the 1943-44 Longhorn basketball team. This began Doug's life- long connection to The University of Texas. After basketball season was over, Doug enlisted in the Navy where he served on LST-879 in the Pacific Theater and participated in the invasion of Okinawa.

After the war, Doug returned to Goose Creek. One day, he saw the most beautiful girl he had ever seen walking down the street. It was love at first sight. He turned to his friend and said, "I am going to marry her." They soon met and began to date. Doug proposed to Mary at the Texas vs. Oklahoma football game in Dallas, Texas. They were married on December 21, 1947. This was the beginning of a truly beautiful marriage. For the next 71 years, they were inseparable. Newly married and having served several years in the Navy, Doug focused on his studies at UT. Soon Mary and Doug were blessed with the first of their four children. After graduating from UT with a Degree in Business, Mary and Doug returned to Baytown where Doug went to work for Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Doug remained in banking for over 50 years serving as an officer and/or director of several financial institutions including Citizens of Texas Savings and Loan where he was President. He was also a Rotarian for many years.

Doug was a long-time member of the First Christian Church. For many years, Doug and Mary raised their young family a block from the church. Doug taught a very popular high school Sunday School class where there was some discussion of Gander football in addition to the Bible.



Like his father, Doug loved sports. In addition to basketball, Doug was an avid golfer and loved playing at Goose Creek Country Club as well as other courses around the world. Doug also loved hunting and fishing. He was famous for his post-morning hunt bloody mary's and poached eggs at the family ranch in South Texas. He equally loved telling and listening to stories with family and friends around the camp fire while enjoying a cocktail or two. Doug was a people-person, and he loved to entertain. He was a long-time Longhorn season ticket holder and spent many fall weekends traveling to Austin to cheer on his favorite team. As Doug grew older, he was less able to participate or attend sporting events, but this did not dampen his enthusiasm. There was always a daily call from one of his children or grandchildren to let him know which one of his favorite teams were playing that day and on what channel.

As much as he loved sports, Doug's true passion was his family. He was affectionately named "Daddy Doug" by his grandchildren. All those close to him whether they were family or not lovingly referred to him as Daddy Doug. He was never reserved about his feelings toward his beloved family. There was never a family get together that he would not get tears in his eyes and profess how much he loved each and every one of them and how very proud he was of his family. In recent years, this quality time occurred at Mary and Doug's home on Trinity Bay which they loved. This ranged from large Memorial Day parties with family and friends-the more the merrier he always said- to spending time with his lovely bride, Mary, overlooking the bay at sunset.

Doug was preceded in death by his beloved parents Eula and Bertie Stewart and his sister Wanda Stewart. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Echols Stewart and their four children: Mary Catherine Butler and her husband James W. Butler of Austin, Texas; Susan Stewart and her husband Bob Kelly of Seguin, Texas; Douglas E. Stewart and his wife Lisa of Houston, Texas and Duncan W. Stewart and his wife, Michelle of Houston, Texas.

Daddy Doug is survived by nine grandchildren: Weston Butler and his wife Jennifer of Austin, Texas; Gregory Butler and his wife Kristin of Austin, Texas; Zachary Butler and his wife Carley of Austin, Texas; Jordan Stewart Kane and her husband Gaurav Kane of Highland Park, Illinois: Mary Stewart Ciscon and her husband Johnathan Ciscon of Glendale, California; Caroline Stewart and Cullen Stewart of Houston, Texas and Helena Stewart and Lynley Stewart of Houston, Texas.

Last but definitely not least, Daddy Doug, was survived by ten great grandchildren:

Everett Butler, Max Butler, William Butler, Holt Butler, Vivian Butler, Brooks Butler and Holland Butler all of Austin, Texas; Avni Kane of Highland Park, Illinois; Victoria Young and Grace Young of Austin, Texas.

The family wishes to thank Mary Chenier, Jerrie Chantler and all of the At Your Side caregivers who so lovingly cared for Mary and Doug and who continue to care for Mary.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10am at Cedar Crest Cemetery located at 3010 Ferry Road, Baytown, Texas. Doug's grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Douglas W. Stewart to the , 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100 Houston, Texas 77058 or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle from May 23 to May 24, 2019