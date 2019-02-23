|
|
Dowling "Ken"
Kennedy
1941-2019
Mr. Dowling Ray "Ken" Kennedy passed away at the age of 77 on February 18, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years and was a legend among his colleagues. He always provided for his family and will always be remembered for his integrity, determination and honesty. Ken was a distinguished veteran and an advocate for others. Ken courageously fought to the end with dignity and will be in our hearts forevermore.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019