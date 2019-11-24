|
|
Doyle Houston Evans
1940-2019
Doyle Houston Evans was born November 19, 1940, and passed away on November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Houston Evans, and his mother and stepfather, Monette and Clifton Hattaway. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Peggy Evans; son Bret Evans, wife Lisa and granddaughters Claire and Kathleen; daughter Pamela Childs, husband Steve and granddaughter Rebekah; stepdaughter Melissa Pope, husband John and granddaughters Allie and Erica; stepdaughter Shelly Morris and grandchildren Sarah and Matt, and great grandson, Barrett. He is also survived by his brother, Gary Hattaway and wife, Tina; sisters Judy Stewart and Joyce Miles and husband Bubba; along with numerous other family members.
In addition to working for The Houston Chronicle for the last 25 years of his working career, Doyle was a master teller of stories with no equal. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Per Doyle's request there is no planned service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019