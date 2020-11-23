Doyle E. Perkinson

1934-2020

Doyle Emmett Perkinson, 86, peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on November 13, 2020, with his son, Emmett and wife of more than 57 years, Carolyn, by his side. He was also survived by his daughters India and Eden, son in laws Seth and Rollin, grandchildren August, Marlowe, Jess and Austen, his sister Marilyn, and countless friends and family members, who gathered at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on November 21 to celebrate his incredible life and legacy.

Doyle was born in Longview on Sept. 7, 1934, to Johnnie and Doyle Perkinson. The family moved to White Oak, TX, where Doyle graduated in 1953, where he lettered in 4 sports all 4 years, was senior class president and 'Most All Around Boy.' He attended the University of Texas at Austin where he pledged Phi Delta Theta and was a Goodfella and foreman of the Texas Cowboys.

He served in the U.S. Army for two years and graduated UT Law in 1961. In his last year of law school he was set up on a blind date with Carolyn Kerr of Ft. Worth, who became his bride in 1963. They had four children together, Martha, who died shortly after birth, India, Eden and Emmett. Doyle clerked for the Supreme Court of Texas, worked at the Southern Poverty Law Institute in the 1960s, and joined Hutchison Toliver and Hutchison Law Firm, before embarking on a long and successful career as a self employed contracts lawyer.



