Doyle Wayne Reynolds
1939-2019
Doyle Wayne Reynolds, age 80, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with his wife, Maris, at his side. Born and reared in Port Arthur, Texas, Doyle graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He chose to postpone his college education to join the U.S Navy. This turned out to be one of the most important decisions of his life; for after his discharge, Doyle enrolled in Lamar Tech, Beaumont, TX, where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Most importantly, it is there that he met his future wife, Maris.
After graduation from Lamar, the couple married in 1966. They eventually settled happily in Missouri City, where Doyle founded a successful pool company, Custom Pools by Reynolds. This led to many life-long friendships and his active involvement in the community. Doyle held leadership positions in both the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club in Missouri City.
Doyle was an avid golfer and could often be found on the Quail Valley Golf Course with his golfing buddies. He loved good books and enjoyed his membership in a reading group. Books line the walls of many rooms in his home. Doyle loved learning new words, and proudly boasted that he could complete the NY Times crossword puzzle in ink. He loved travel, often to adventurous places. Doyle and Maris traveled to 6 of 7 continents and over 100 countries. Doyle loved good jokes, good stories, Lopez Mexican food, and sitting on his dock at sunset. He loved his family and friends, and generously opened his home to those in need. Doyle loved life, but most of all, he loved Maris.
Doyle is survived by his beloved wife, Maris Heath Reynolds; his sister, Lanell Price and her husband Don; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Katie Singletary Reynolds; and his three brothers, Nathan, Charles, and James Reynolds.
A celebration of Doyle's life will be held at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church - Missouri City, 3900 Lexington Blvd., Missouri City, 77459.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The at .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019