Dr Janette Finegold


1948 - 2019
Dr Janette Finegold Obituary
Dr. Janette Goddard Finegold
1948-2019
Dr. Janette Goddard-Finegold, 71, of Houston passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1948 in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Edward and Jean Moore Goddard.
She is survived by Milton, her husband of 37 years, stepchildren Andrew and David Finegold and Emily Bouchard, grandchildren Samuel and Charlotte Finegold, sisters Beth Hornig, Carol MacMillan and Dindy Murphy, and their children and grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, December 15, 2019 at a location and time to be announced soon.
For more information, visit www.JewishFuneralsTx.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
