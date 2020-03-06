|
Dread T. Thomas, Jr.
1952-2020
Dread T. Thomas, Jr., 67, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. Funeral service, Sat. Mar. 7, 2020 @ 10 a.m. @ Garden of Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4715 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX. Burial will be at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, Brazoria, TX. Visitation will be Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. @ Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. A viewing will also be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020