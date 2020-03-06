Home

Dixon Funeral Home Inc
1211 S Brooks St
Brazoria, TX 77422
(979) 798-9113

Dread Thomas Jr.

Dread Thomas Jr. Obituary
Dread T. Thomas, Jr.
1952-2020
Dread T. Thomas, Jr., 67, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. Funeral service, Sat. Mar. 7, 2020 @ 10 a.m. @ Garden of Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4715 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX. Burial will be at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, Brazoria, TX. Visitation will be Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. @ Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. A viewing will also be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979)798-9113.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
