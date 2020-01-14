Houston Chronicle Obituaries
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martha's Catholic Church
4301 Woodbridge Pkwy.
Porter, TX
Duane Hundl Sr.


1949 - 2019
Duane Hundl Sr. Obituary
Duane Edward
Hundl, Sr.
1949-2019
Duane Edward Hundl, Sr., age 70, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1949 to Joe and Irene Hundl, Sr. of Houston, Texas. Duane was a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Kingwood since its founding in 1979. Duane is preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Hundl, Sr., brother, Wesley Hundl, Sr., and nephew, Wesley Hundl, Jr.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sherry; his mother, Irene Hundl; daughter, Kimberly Fillion and husband, Ken; sons, Duane Hundl, Jr. and wife, Danielle, Brian Hundl and wife, Anselma, Michael Hundl; three grandchildren, Summer Hundl, Duane Hundl III, and Aubrey Hundl; brother, Joe A. Hundl, Jr. and wife, Virginia; sisters, Candice Tyrrell and husband, Ed, Renette Jasmer and husband, Scott, Dorian Bray and husband, Tom; sister-in-law, Sharon Cash and husband, Doug; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Duane was a 1967 graduate of St. Thomas High School in Houston. Always a music enthusiast and a drummer in his youth, he passed his love of music on to his children.
Duane graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Science Technology from the University of Houston in 1978.
Duane was an Air Force veteran, having served from 1967 for six years in the United States Air Force Reserves at Lackland AFB, Sheppard AFB Technical Training Center, and Ellington AFB.
Duane served in the City of Houston Fire Department for a total of 32 ½ years, retiring on November 1, 2005. He was a Senior Captain at HFD Station 102 in Kingwood, Texas when he retired.
Duane's happiest moments were those spent fishing with his dad, playing golf with his sons, family and friends, and making many happy memories with extended family.
Duane was a loving and devoted husband, son, father, and grandfather who cherished his family and was a strong man of faith. He was an ACTF brother. He will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.
Visitation: Wednesday, Jan. 15th from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Rosary begins 7:00 p.m. Rosewood Funeral Home, 2602 S. Houston Ave., Humble, TX 77396
Funeral: Thursday, Jan. 16th Mass 11:00 a.m., St. Martha's Catholic Church, 4301 Woodbridge Pkwy., Porter, TX 77365.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
