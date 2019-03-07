Home

Christ the King Presbyterian
3104 Edloe St, #203
Houston, TX 77027
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the King Presbyterian Church
1201 Silber Road
Houston, TX
Dudley Cole Obituary
Dudley Ray Cole
1941-2019
Dudley Ray Cole was born in Henderson, Texas, September 28, 1941. He graduated from Kilgore College and the University of Texas in Austin/ After graduation from UT, he was employed by U.S. Steel Corp. and then by Kirby Building Systems until starting his own business selling pre-engineered steel buildings and cranes. At Kilgore College he met the love of his life, Omalu, a Kilgore Rangerette, who became his wife of almost 57 years. An avid golfer and fisherman and active in his church, Dudley has many friends and loved ones. He is survived by his wife and two sons: Paul and his wife Susan and Mark and his wife Cindy, and four grandchildren: Jordyn, Zachary, Caleb and Colin, and two brothers: Edgar Cole and his wife Sarah and David Cole and his wife Kim, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Dudley will take place Saturday, March 9th, at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Presbyterian Church, 1201 Silber Road, Houston, Texas 77055. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Christ the King Presbyterian Church or Houston Hospice.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
