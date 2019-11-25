|
|
Dudley Glen Tunstall
1958-2019
Dudley Glen Tunstall, 61 years old was called to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born January 11, 1958 in Tallahassee, Florida and resided in Pearland, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Otis Tunstall, mother, Anna B. Jones Tunstall, brothers Donald Curtis Tunstall, Dennis Ray Tunstall, Thomas Eugene Wendell, and his nephew Brandon Dwain Tunstall. He is survived by his second mother Clarice S. Tunstall of Pearland, Dwain Tunstall of Katy, TX, Daniel Tunstall and wife Laura S. Tunstall of Pearland, and his sisters Denise Tunstall Victor of Cypress, TX and Kathy W. Hughes and husband Nicholas Hughes of Houston, TX. He has numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Dudley enjoyed a career in industrial piping design for over 40 years with S&B Engineers and Constructors. Dudley started in the company print room learning engineering from the ground up. He helped in growing the company into a global company and leader in quality, safety and design. He was blessed to have many fine role models to guide him in becoming a leader among the best designers and engineers in the industry. He considered them family. At S&B he worked with his father Don O. Tunstall, brothers Dwain, Daniel and his sister in law Laura.
Dudley was always so kind and generous to so many. He gave generously of his time, advice and his heart without expectations of anything in return. If you needed something, Dudley was the guy to go to. He loved his family. He always said, "It takes a village". He was a sensible, reliable, and trustworthy, and would always have a smile on his face as if he knew something he wasn't saying.
Dudley was an avid fisherman and loved everything fishing. He enjoyed many great times with his friends in the American Anglers Bass Club. Whether he was fishing in a neighborhood pond with his family, the Bay with friends, or on one of Texas's major lakes in a competition… Dudley loved to fish.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Monday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Epiphany Lutheran Church at 5515 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77581. A graveside service will follow at 3:30pm in North Zulch, Texas at Willowhole Cemetery, 12694 FM 1372. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dudley's name to Pearland Archery Club. (http://www.pearlandarcheryclub.com/donate.html)
Condolences may be sent to the Tunstall family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019