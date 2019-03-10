Home

Durward Smith
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
11507 Huffmeister Road
Houston, TX
Durward Smith


Durward Smith Obituary
Durward Belmont Smith II
1942-2019
DURWARD BELMONT SMITH II, 76, was welcomed into Heaven by Our Lord, Jesus, and a host of loved ones on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born March 8, 1942 in Corpus Christi, TX to Jewell Juanita Harris and Durward Belmont Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Glenn Smith, and son, Garrett E. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Lanzo Smith, step-daughter, Teresa Dickinson Pastore and husband, Matthew, granddaughter, Giuliana Pastore, son, Shawn M. Smith, sisters-in-law Jo Anne Neslage and Mary Saunders. Durward graduated from W.B. Ray High School, Class of 1961, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Major. After discharge, he lived in Houston. He had a long career in the voice and data communications industry. He was an active member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, participating as a sacristan, EMHC and lector. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. He enjoyed bowling with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton league for many years.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm with The Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX . Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister Road, Houston, TX 77065, with a reception following at the church. Interment will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Pall bearers are: John Neslage, Luke Neslage, Michael Saunders, Stephen LaCorte, John David Hughes and Michael Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church with "Friends In Need" in the memo line, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
