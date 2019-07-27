|
|
Dustin Paul Mirabella
1981-2019
Dustin Paul Mirabella, 37, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on July 22, 2019. He was born to Amber and Frank Mirabella in Houston, Texas on August 5, 1981.
Dustin was married to his best friend and love of his life April Mirabella.
He had a career as an Electrical Panel Builder for CCC ( Triple C Electric). He had a passion for magic and his career. He will always be remembered as a sweet guy with a big heart and always eager to entertain friends and family with his magic tricks.
Dustin is preceded in death by his mother Amber Mirabella and his brother Frankie Mirabella III.
He is survived by wife April Mirabella, his father and stepmother Frank and Anita Mirabella, daughters Mercedes Mirabella and Alayna Mirabella, stepdaughter Olivia Tatham, stepbrother James Miller and stepsisters Alison Philen and Rachel Heard.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Alzheimer 'association In memory of Dustin's mother "Amber".
https://www.alz.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 27, 2019