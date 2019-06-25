Home

Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
1936-2019
DWAIN TYCER, 83, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born March 16, 1936 in Jackson, Tennessee and raised by his parents, Rebecca and Herbert Tycer, in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1967, Mr. Tycer married his beloved wife, Betty Ann Brown, who he joins in Heaven where she's been patiently waiting for him since she passed in 2005. Dwain was a devoted and loving husband to Betty during their many years together. For the last 14 years, Dwain has been a truly supportive father to their 3 children as they raise their own families, and he has been the best grandpa in the world to his 8 grandchildren. In his "dotage" as he liked to call it, Dwain loved most to spend time with his family and friends, and kept up with his passion for design, doodling, and all things creative. Mr. Tycer is survived by his children, Stephen Tycer and wife Ronniea, Scott Tycer and wife Annika, and Staci Gwinn and husband Robert; and his grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan, Gavin, Dylan, Sophie, Tyler, Liam and Tristan. A memorial service and reception will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Heights Funeral Home - 1317 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77008. For details, condolences, photos:
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 25, 2019
