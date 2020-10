Dwight Leon

Rodgers, Sr.

1950-2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Dwight Leon Rodgers, Sr. announces his passing on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Dwight's biggest love was to be a leader of men, serving his country and community in the United States Army, the Marine Corps, and the United States Postal Service.

He was a faithful member of the McGee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store