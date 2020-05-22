Dwight Paige
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight C. Paige
1937-2020
"In knowing your loved one is not far away, but he is with you in spirit every hour of the day."
Air Force Veteran, Mr. Dwight C. Paige, entered into Eternal Rest on May 16, 2020. A man of great courage and character - we salute you.
In God's care and cherishing his memory, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved