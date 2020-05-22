Dwight C. Paige
1937-2020
"In knowing your loved one is not far away, but he is with you in spirit every hour of the day."
Air Force Veteran, Mr. Dwight C. Paige, entered into Eternal Rest on May 16, 2020. A man of great courage and character - we salute you.
In God's care and cherishing his memory, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.
1937-2020
"In knowing your loved one is not far away, but he is with you in spirit every hour of the day."
Air Force Veteran, Mr. Dwight C. Paige, entered into Eternal Rest on May 16, 2020. A man of great courage and character - we salute you.
In God's care and cherishing his memory, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2020.