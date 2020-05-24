E. Edward Ezell, Jr.

1934-2020

September 5, 1934 -

April 22, 2020



E. Edward Ezell went to be with his Lord on April 22,2020. A native Houstonian, Ed grew up in Southside and attended Perishing then Lamar High School.

He graduatied from Rice University with a BA in Accounting in 1956 and was commissioned into the U.S.Navy where he served as a jet pilot. He married his

soul mate Patricia Cassidy from San Antonio whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage. Ed had a life long career in finance including Farb, Miller and Beerman, Main Bank,San Jacinto Savings, Joe McDermint, and Home Trust Mortgage. He retired in 2008. He was a member of Second Baptist Church(Cross Training class)as well as a small men's Bible study that met faithfully for over 22 years at 5:30 a.m. at Denny's.

Ed enjoyed living in Austin and West Palm Beach,Florida during the 80's where he reunited with his friend Toby from Navy days. He loved to travel, play golf, hike the Rocky Moutains and September football. He knew every statistic and history of Astros, golf and football challenging his brother Roger to whose team was best. He was kind, caring, and a good friend to those close to him. His dry sense of humor and wisdom kept everyone entertained. He loved his God, his family, and his friends.

Ed is preceeded in death by his parents Elzie and Carolyn Ezell, and his brother Roger Ezell from Galveston.

He is survivied by his wife, Patt, son, Andrew (Kathy), grandson John Mark, and sister-in-law Mary Nell Crapitto.

A celebration of Life will be held on September 5th on his birthday at Second Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store