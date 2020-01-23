Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greater St Matthew Baptist Chr
14919 South Main St.
Houston, TX 77035
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church
14919 S. Main Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church
14919 S. Main Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Gafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Gafford


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Gafford Obituary
Earl Gafford
1942-2020
Earl Gafford passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 noon - 1:25 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30 pm. Both Services will be held at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church - 14919 S. Main Street - Houston , Texas 77035. Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens - 2626 Cullen Blvd. - Pearland, Texas, 77581. Services by Golden Gate Funeral Home - Dallas, Texas 75224
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -