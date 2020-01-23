|
|
Earl Gafford
1942-2020
Earl Gafford passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 noon - 1:25 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30 pm. Both Services will be held at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church - 14919 S. Main Street - Houston , Texas 77035. Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens - 2626 Cullen Blvd. - Pearland, Texas, 77581. Services by Golden Gate Funeral Home - Dallas, Texas 75224
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020