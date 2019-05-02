Dr. Edward A.R.

Lord, Jr.

1937-2019

Dr. Edward A.R. (Earl) Lord, Jr. was born the eldest son of Dr. Edward A.R. Lord, Sr. and Madelyn Lord on November 25, 1937 in Jacksonville, Fl. Earl grew up in Bainbridge, Ga. Earl attended Fisk Univ. and Meharry Medical College, and was Board certified by ACOG. He delivered between nine and ten thousand babies during his nearly five decades career. He co-founded and served as Medical Director of ABC Health Connection, Inc. until his death.

He united with Wheeler Ave. Baptist Church. Deacon Lord served as Chairman of the Trustee Board. He served in many organizations within and without the medical community where he used both his professional skills and his spiritual gifts. Among them are: Chief of Staff and Chief of Departments at St. Elizabeth, Riverside, Lockwood, Memorial Baptist and Sharpstown Hospitals; Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Charles Drew Medical Center; Board of Trustees of the National Medical Association; Board of Trustees, The Ensemble Theatre; President of the Board, The Imani School; and the Board of Directors, South Central YMCA.

Earl was married to his college sweetheart, Mildred Hogan for nearly 60 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mildred, four children, Lisa Lord Pearson(Michael), Adria, Edward III (Trey) (Dawn), and Jonathan (April); four siblings; nine grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation: Friday, May 3, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Services: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m.

Wheeler Ave. Baptist Church Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019