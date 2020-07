Earl F Lowe III1937-2020Earl F. Lowe III, 83, of El Lago, passed on June 30, 2020. He was born May 18th in Duluth, MN to Earl II and Amy Lowe. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Audrey Lowe, and his children, Earl IV and Heather Lowe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree.