Earl James Ritchey

1929-2019

E.J. Ritchey went home to be with his Lord peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1929 near the township of Grigsby, Texas. A determined little boy, he worked in the fields picking cotton with his younger brother, Ray. E.J. worked hard throughout his entire life and always supported his family. He was athletic and received a full basketball scholarship for college, but declined the scholarship because he needed to support his widowed mother and younger siblings. He worked nights as a custodian at the local Baptist church and between classes, was a mechanic. He earned a Bachelor's degree at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas and his senior year, E.J. was student body president. After college, E.J. served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After service, E.J. received a Master's Degree in History from Stephen F. Austin University. E.J. was a dedicated member of South Main Baptist Church, working diligently in many areas of his church life, being both a Sunday school teacher and Deacon. He met and married Marianna Fleming at South Main as well as making many friends who will miss him. E.J. was a dynamic man. He was a school administrator, a historian, serving on the Board of the Pasadena Historical Society, and served his community of Pasadena as both City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem. He was a fisherman and developed land on Lake Livingston, including Penwaugh Campground. He was on the Board of Directors for the Gulf Coast Educator's Federal Credit Union for over 40 years. For 75 years, E.J. was a Master Mason of the Freemasons of Texas. He loved to travel, play sports, and compete in any activity, especially a "42" domino game. The humorous, strong, and generous spirit that E. J. conveyed throughout his lifetime will be ever so greatly missed by all the many friends and acquaintances who knew him. E.J. was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Marianna Ritchey; his parents, Ellie Hargrove and Robert E. Ritchey; and his brothers Malcom, Frances, and Watson. Also, preceding E.J. in death were Clarence and Marie "Mamaw" Fleming, his beloved in-laws. He is survived by daughters, Renell Pedigo of Conroe, TX and Renee Ritchey of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Jensen Syar, and Bryce Syar, and also by his siblings, Ray Ritchey of Ft. Worth, TX and Owena Sutton of Richardson, TX along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A service Celebrating E.J.'s life will be held Wed., May 8, 2019 at1pm, at South Main Baptist Church of Pasadena, 4300 E. Beltway 8 South, Pasadena, Texas with Dr. Ron Lyles officiating. Honorary Pallbearers to be: Frank Braden, Tom Carrell, Henry Foust, Hollis Powell, Doyal, McManus, Glen White and Clarence Geldmeier.

In lieu of flowers, it was E.J.'s wish that donations be made to South Main Baptist Church or Pasadena Historical Society which were such an important part of his life for over 60 years Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019