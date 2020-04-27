|
Earlane Baccus Croom
1932-2020
Earlane Baccus Croom, of Houston, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, the 25th of April 2020. She was 87 years of age.
In 1950 she attended the University of Texas where she pledged Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and majored in elementary education. She married Sam G. Croom Jr. on the 28th of November 1952.
After moving to Houston in 1954 she became active in First Presbyterian Church where she served as Pre-school Chairman for several years. In 1982, she joined Bayou Bend Docent Organization and served 20 years in the following roles: Editor of the Bridge, Education Chairman, Program Chairman, and Keepsakes Chairman.
She loved history and Neo-classical architecture which led to her design of a two story home on the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. She will be remembered by her friends as a fun, witty, Christian woman who was fully devoted to her family.
She was predeceased by her father, Earl Warner Baccus; mother, LaVerne Wardlow Baccus and her son, Curtis Baccus Croom. Earlane is survived by her husband of 67 years, Sam G. Croom Jr.; her daughter, Carolyn Croom Beatty of Plano, TX; her grandsons, Dr. Alex Beatty of Grapevine, TX, Scott Beatty of Dallas, TX, and great grandson, Pierce Beatty.
The family will gather for a private interment at the Baccus Family Cemetery in Plano, Texas.
Arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020