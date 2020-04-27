Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlane Croom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlane Baccus Croom


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earlane Baccus Croom Obituary
Earlane Baccus Croom
1932-2020
Earlane Baccus Croom, of Houston, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, the 25th of April 2020. She was 87 years of age.
In 1950 she attended the University of Texas where she pledged Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and majored in elementary education. She married Sam G. Croom Jr. on the 28th of November 1952.
After moving to Houston in 1954 she became active in First Presbyterian Church where she served as Pre-school Chairman for several years. In 1982, she joined Bayou Bend Docent Organization and served 20 years in the following roles: Editor of the Bridge, Education Chairman, Program Chairman, and Keepsakes Chairman.
She loved history and Neo-classical architecture which led to her design of a two story home on the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. She will be remembered by her friends as a fun, witty, Christian woman who was fully devoted to her family.
She was predeceased by her father, Earl Warner Baccus; mother, LaVerne Wardlow Baccus and her son, Curtis Baccus Croom. Earlane is survived by her husband of 67 years, Sam G. Croom Jr.; her daughter, Carolyn Croom Beatty of Plano, TX; her grandsons, Dr. Alex Beatty of Grapevine, TX, Scott Beatty of Dallas, TX, and great grandson, Pierce Beatty.
The family will gather for a private interment at the Baccus Family Cemetery in Plano, Texas.
Arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Please visit Mrs. Croom's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. You may also opt to receive updated service information by clicking the "Receive Notifications" icon on her page.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -