Earle B. Hammond, Jr.

1927-2019

Earle B. Hammond, Jr., 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, died Saturday, May 4 at home surrounded by his family. A native of Liberty County, Earle was born in Dayton, Texas to William Earl and Ola Mae Hammond and graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School.

Shortly after graduation, Earle enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Like so many members of the Greatest Generation, Earle personified the values of personal responsibility, duty, honor, faith and family.

On June 28, 1948, he married the love of his life, Alice Nell White of Devers, and they began their life together in Houston. In August 1950, Earle graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Soon afterward, he earned his Certified Public Accountant credentials and spent 29 years in a variety of management positions with Armco Steel and its subsidiary, National Supply.

After retiring from Armco, Earle established his own CPA practice and was a charter member of the West Houston Chamber of Commerce.

Earle is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Nell; two daughters, Pat Hammond and husband, Martin Murdock; and Donna Ladyga and husband David; and three grandchildren, Jacob Ladyga, Hayden Murdock and Audrey Murdock, all of Houston.

A special thanks is given to Trinika Moore, Bridgett Fobb, Darneshia Stevens, and Tracey James, who served tirelessly as Earle's caretakers and companions.

A graveside service is set for Tuesday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton, Texas. Visitation will follow at Dettling Funeral Home in Houston from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Earle's life is set for 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 15 at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wesley Community Center, www.wesleyhousehouston.org in memory of Earle. Visit www. DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary