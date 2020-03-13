|
|
Earnest L. Qualls
1935-2020
"When that work is all completed, He will gently call you Home; Oh, the rapture of that meeting."
Mr. Earnest L. Qualls entered into Eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Mr. Qualls is survived by his loving daughters, Earnetta Qualls and Eliese Qualls Oliver (Kenneth); son, Joseph Qualls; sister, Luddie Whitehead; eight grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many dear relatives and loyal friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Qualls.
Celebratory and homegoing services will be held in the Rose Chapel at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 8:30 A.M.
Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020