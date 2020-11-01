Eddie Gerald Graham1933-2020Eddie Gerald Graham died peacefully October 27, 2020 surrounded by family. Eddie was born in Houston, Texas on October 29, 1933 to Ethel Rice and Vawdry Graham who preceded him in death. He attended Looscan Elementary, Marshall Junior High and Jeff Davis High School. He proudly served in the Army National Guard and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning from the war he married Madeline Wagner and for 62 years they built a life and raised a family. He coached little league baseball and football and proudly sat through countless dance recitals. He worked at Borden's Milk Company for over 10 years and was most proud of his 20 years of service as the Plant Engineer with Goodwill Houston where he loved the mission and the people served. He would quickly tell anyone "I'm a Goodwill Man". After he retired, he and Madeline loved to travel with friends and family. He spent a lot of time at the local dirt tracks in Houston with his older brother Burnist with the "Graham Racing Team" racing modified stock cars. He was an active member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, where he volunteered as an Usher, Greeter, a member of the Bereavement Team and the Keenagers Senior Group. He was most proud of his membership in the Knights of Columbus, Council 6878, 4 th Degree Assembly 2517. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Marie Graham Hoofard, Lorraine Graham, Burnist Graham, Gilbert Graham, Ruby Graham Patterson and Edna Graham Hammond. He is survived by his wife Madeline Wagner Graham, daughter Joan Lufburrow and husband Steve, son Michael Graham and wife Tracy. Grandchildren: Steven Lufburrow, Jr and wife Sara, William Lufburrow and wife Terrell, Meghan Graham, Madyson Graham and Connor Graham. Great Grandchildren: Leighton Lufburrow, Leslie Campana, Graham Lufburrow, Claira Lufburrow, Beckett Lufburrow and Elleigh Lufburrow. Sister Anniebell Olds and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be November 4, 2020, 2:00-4:00 with a Rosary 4:00- 5:00 at Rosewood Funeral Home, 2602 South Houston Ave. Humble, TX. A mass will be held on November 5, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church at 527 South Houston Ave, Humble, TX. All COVID guidelines will be followed. A private internment will be held at Houston National Cemetery. Eddie wished for donations to be made to the Knight's of Columbus Scholarship Fund, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 527 South Houston Ave, Humble TX 77338 and Goodwill Houston, 1140 West Loop N, Houston, TX 77055.