|
|
Eddie L. Highrabedian
1924-2019
Eddie Louise Wilpitz Highrabedian was born July 31, 1924, in Houston, Texas, the adored only child of Ed and Ethel Wilpitz, and a lifelong resident of Brookshire, Texas. She passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 95.
Eddie graduated from Katy High School and attended Baylor University until she married her childhood friend and sweetheart, Andrew, on November 7, 1942. After making their home in Louisiana, Arizona, and California while Andrew trained as an Army Air Corp pilot, they returned to Brookshire where they made their permanent home.
Eddie always lead a life of active service. As early as age 12, Eddie became the pianist for the First Baptist Church in Brookshire, where she was recognized for her 70 years of service in 2005. At age 13, she was entrusted by her father to prepare his business taxes for Wilpitz and Company and she continued to oversee the tax preparation for Andrew's home building business.
After raising three daughters, Eddie discovered a love of world travel while she was still actively involved in her Wilpitz heritage of cattle ranching well into her 80's. She also enjoyed the Fine Arts Study Club and Alley Theatre.
Eddie was a faithful and devoted member of The First Baptist Church of Brookshire.
She is survived by three daughters: Anne Barrett, Susan Stewart, and Cindy O'Brien and her husband, Tim, all of Houston; seven grandchildren: Robert Barrett and wife, Kaye, Allison Higbie and husband, David, Dr. Ryan Roberts and husband, Charles, Forrest Stewart and wife, Rebecca, Hunter Petree and wife, Jennifer, Chase O'Brien, and Landon O'Brien; nine great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Barrett, Katherine Barrett, Lauren Higbie, Laine Higbie, Logan Higbie, Wren Roberts, Claire Stewart, Lillian Petree, and Amber Petree.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Andrew Highrabedian, and her parents, Ed and Ethel Wilpitz.
We are grateful for her full and generous life.
Family will be present to receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Brookshire.
Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Calvin Webb officiating. Interment will be in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the .
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 248, 819 Waller Avenue, Brookshire, Texas, 77423 - (281)934-2424 - www.schmidtfunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019