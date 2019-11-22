Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dynamic Faith Church
15955 W. Hardy St, #202
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Samuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Samuel


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Samuel Obituary
Eddie Leon Samuel
1948-2019
Eddie Leon Samuel, 70, was born December 2, 1948 in Palestine, TX to the late Allenett and Elois Sumuel. He departed this life on November 16, 2019. He was a 35 year veteran of the Houston Fire Department. Read full obituary: Legacy.com/funerals/claire-brothers-houston/. Funeral Services: Monday, November 25, 2019, 11 am Dynamic Faith Church, 15955 W. Hardy St, #202, Houston, TX 77060. Funeral arrangements: Claire Brothers Funeral Home, 7901 Hillcroft, Houston, TX 77081.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -