|
|
Eddie Leon Samuel
1948-2019
Eddie Leon Samuel, 70, was born December 2, 1948 in Palestine, TX to the late Allenett and Elois Sumuel. He departed this life on November 16, 2019. He was a 35 year veteran of the Houston Fire Department. Read full obituary: Legacy.com/funerals/claire-brothers-houston/. Funeral Services: Monday, November 25, 2019, 11 am Dynamic Faith Church, 15955 W. Hardy St, #202, Houston, TX 77060. Funeral arrangements: Claire Brothers Funeral Home, 7901 Hillcroft, Houston, TX 77081.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019