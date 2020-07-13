1/
Eddie Jo Tinker
1929-2020
Eddie Jo Tinker, age 90 of Point Blank, TX, passed away on July 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Edmond and Myra O'Banion; husband Lewis Tinker; sister Ella Belle Taylor; son Gary Poe. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Roberts; brother James O'Banion and wife Joan; grandson Russell A. Leslie; great grandchildren Edward M. Leslie, Russell A. Leslie, Jr.; as well as other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery with Brother Tom Dobbs officiating.
[Guest Book @ www.canonfuneralhome.com]



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Earthman Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Canon Funeral Home - Waller
1420 Farr St.
Waller, TX 77484
(936) 372-3683
Memories & Condolences
July 12, 2020
Jo was my best friend after I moved here. After her husband passed, we shopped, ate out, went on trips together and just spent a lot of time talking. I will miss her, a lot.
Sue Hibbard
Friend
