Eddie Jo Tinker
1929-2020
Eddie Jo Tinker, age 90 of Point Blank, TX, passed away on July 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Edmond and Myra O'Banion; husband Lewis Tinker; sister Ella Belle Taylor; son Gary Poe. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Roberts; brother James O'Banion and wife Joan; grandson Russell A. Leslie; great grandchildren Edward M. Leslie, Russell A. Leslie, Jr.; as well as other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery with Brother Tom Dobbs officiating.
[Guest Book @ www.canonfuneralhome.com
]