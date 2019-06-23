Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eden Settegast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eden Settegast


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eden Settegast Obituary
Eden E. Settegast
1954-2019
Eden E. Settegast passed away in Houston on the evening of June 19, 2019, at the age of 65, surrounded by loved ones. He will be greatly missed for many reasons including his strength, sense of humor and immense care for others. Eden lived a fulfilling life as a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, an amazing husband to his wife, Christi, and a friend to many.
Eden is survived by his wife, Christi Settegast, their three daughters; Alexis Williams, husband Nick Williams, Erin Settegast and her husband Patrick Lieber and Dana Settegast; grandchildren, Harper and Avynn Williams, Hudson, Hayden and Holden Lieber. He is also survived by his mother, Cloye Shannon and her husband Bob; brother, Warren Settegast and nephew, Morgan Settegast; brother and sisters-in-law, Joni Carlisle and Alfonso Carmona, Lisa and Donnie Maxwell, Brian and Debi Carlisle, Linda Overcash Carlisle, the Shannon and Overcash families, and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren "Tiny" Settegast, and his brothers, Eric and Marc.
His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that loved him. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 AM in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home for those wishing to honor Eden's life and share stories of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Multiple Sclerosis Society or The .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now