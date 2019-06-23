Eden E. Settegast

1954-2019

Eden E. Settegast passed away in Houston on the evening of June 19, 2019, at the age of 65, surrounded by loved ones. He will be greatly missed for many reasons including his strength, sense of humor and immense care for others. Eden lived a fulfilling life as a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, an amazing husband to his wife, Christi, and a friend to many.

Eden is survived by his wife, Christi Settegast, their three daughters; Alexis Williams, husband Nick Williams, Erin Settegast and her husband Patrick Lieber and Dana Settegast; grandchildren, Harper and Avynn Williams, Hudson, Hayden and Holden Lieber. He is also survived by his mother, Cloye Shannon and her husband Bob; brother, Warren Settegast and nephew, Morgan Settegast; brother and sisters-in-law, Joni Carlisle and Alfonso Carmona, Lisa and Donnie Maxwell, Brian and Debi Carlisle, Linda Overcash Carlisle, the Shannon and Overcash families, and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren "Tiny" Settegast, and his brothers, Eric and Marc.

His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that loved him. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 AM in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home for those wishing to honor Eden's life and share stories of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Multiple Sclerosis Society or The . Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary