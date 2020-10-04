Edgar C. Sharp, Jr.1926-2020Edgar Chisholm Sharp, Jr. died September 28, 2020. He was born in Florence, Alabama February 10, 1926 and moved to Houston, Texas in 1927. He attended Rice University and earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. In this same year, he met his future bride, Catherine D. Johnson, whom he then married in December 1951. They were married for 62 wonderful years, while raising two children.Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX, and the funeral mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10330 Hillcroft St., Houston, TX, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:30am.Visit Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home website for full obituary.