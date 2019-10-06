|
|
Edgar (Sonny) W.
Robbins, III
1927-2019
Edgar (Sonny) W. Robbins, III, loving husband and father passed away, surrounded by family, at the age of 92 on October 4, 2019.
Sonny was born on May 7, 1927 to Edgar W. Robbins, Jr., and Eunice Stewart Robbins. He graduated from Humble High School in 1944 and attended college at Rice University, where he graduated in 1950. After college graduation, Sonny married the love of his life, Ann Y. Robbins, which marked the beginning of a 69-year love story.
Sonny went on to receive his law degree from South Texas College of Law in 1957. He practiced law in Humble, Texas for more than 50 years. Sonny was the Mayor of Humble from 1967-1971 and was voted Citizen of the Year in 1970. He was responsible for opening the second bank in Humble, American National Bank, and served as a driving force in opening Northeast Medical Center Hospital, where he served on the board for many years.
Aside from serving the City of Humble, Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Navy through World War II.
Sonny loved nothing more than traveling the world with his wife Ann. He was an avid sportsman and proud supporter of the Humble Wildcats Athletic Program. Sonny's other hobbies included flying, hunting and fishing.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Eunice Robbins and his sister Maxine Erwin. He is survived by his wife Ann and his three children, Rocky Robbins, Cindy Robbins and Merrilynn Robbins.
A celebration of Sonny's life will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble, Texas on October 8. Those who knew and loved Sonny are invited to the visitation from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m.
The Robbins family is forever grateful for the lifelong friendships and memories made in the City of Humble.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019