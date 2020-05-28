Edith Davis
1926-2020
Edith Davis, expired (Sunday) May 23, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held (Friday) May 29, 2020 from 10-10:55 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will be held at Troy B. Smith Professional Services Chapel, 9013 Scott St., Rev. Tony Harris, officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.