Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map

Edith Golightlly


1931 - 2020
Edith Golightlly Obituary
Edith Golightly
1931-2020
Edith Golightly, 88 of Houston went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born October 4, 1931 in Houston to Paul and Edith Dixon. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother to her family whom she loved dearly. She was also a member of North Main Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry Benjamin Golightly; 2 sons, Charles Edward and David Glen Golightly and brother, James Dixon. She is survived by her sons, Steve Golightly and wife, Judy and Greg Golightly and wife, Janet, Judy; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:00am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with burial following at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm also at the funeral home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
