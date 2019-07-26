|
Edith Irby Jones
1927-2019
A virtuous woman is one who possesses moral character; she is above reproach; she is excellent in general; and she is respected. The woman in Proverbs 31 is an example of a godly woman. The attributes she possesses are those that all women should strive for.
Edith Irby Jones, M. D.
Alpha–December 23, 1927
Remembering A
Remarkable
Medical Pioneer
Saturday, July 27, 11 AM
Antioch Missionary
Baptist Church
500 Clay, Houston, Tx
Today, Friday, July 26, Dr. Jones will lie in state from
11:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Continuation of visitation will resume at Antioch MBC beginning at 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, where the family will be present to receive calls of condolence.
The Final Farewell
Celebration
Monday, July 29, 11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist
Church, 219 Gulpha St.
Hot Springs, Arkansas
Interment
Greenwood Cemetery
Hot Springs, Arkansas
Our mother, Edith taught us life and how to live it. Our mother's love will always be a part of all that we are. She leaves in God's care, daughter and sons, Myra Jones Romain, Gary I. Jones and Keith I. Jones (Kimberly), six grandchildren, Gamal, H'Dari, Johari, Kani, Aita and Kenneth; ten great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Cynthia McGowen Jones, and many other dear relatives and friends.
Her husband, James B. Jones, PhD preceded her in death.
Omega
July 15, 2019
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 26 to July 27, 2019