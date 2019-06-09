Edith M. Owens

1923-2019

Edith M. Owens passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was a faithful member of Epworth Methodist Church for over 50 years then transferred to Chapelwood United Methodist. Edith will be remembered as a loving mother, extraordinary grandmother and great-grandmother, and loyal and caring friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Klevenhagen, her grandchildren, John J. Klevenhagen and wife Kim, Kara Leppard and husband Tommy, and her four great-grandchildren Courtney and John Klevenhagen, and JT and Caroline Leppard.

The family is grateful for all those who visited and cared for her, especially her niece Deborah Brown, Michelle, and Brian Smith, and the nurses and staff in Heathcare at Holly Hall and Advantage Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX 77024 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

For those desiring, memorials may be directed to Ronald McDonald House of Houston, Houston Junior Woman's Club or .