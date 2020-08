Or Copy this URL to Share

Edloe Weems Stuckey

1928-2020

Edloe Weems Stuckey, wife of Doyle Stuckey, passed away peacefully in her home on August 22, 2020. A Celebration of Edloe's life will be held in the near future. A full obituary will be published at a later date.



